South Africa: Expropriation Bill Not Just About Land, but All Property, Divergent Groups Warn MPs

24 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The expropriation without compensation proposals in the Expropriation Bill not only applied to land, but to all property, according to AfriForum. Those who agreed include the Banking Association, the Mineral Rights Council and the National House of Traditional Leaders.

"Expropriation is not restricted to farmland; it extends to all forms of property, including movable property and intellectual property," said AfriForum strategy and campaign officer Ernst van Zyl on the first day of the parliamentary public hearings on the Expropriation Bill.

"Government has suggested in the past to take pension funds for infrastructure... that's why the reference to public interest (as grounds for expropriation) is of concern."

Van Zyl was talking about prescribed assets, or the government's plan to force pension and other savings funds to invest money in specified projects and companies, including state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The ANC had introduced the possibility of prescribed assets in its 2019 election manifesto. However, Treasury has gone the route of amending Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act - public comment closed on 15 March on its draft amendment that, among other, specifies infrastructure and caps exposure at 45% across all classes.

Wednesday's Expropriation Bill public hearings red-flagged the definitions of property, public...

