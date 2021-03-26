South Africa: Hawks Secure Orders and Sentences in Various Courts

25 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape — Tshikala Luthumba (37) who dispensed medication for sick patients without the necessary qualifications and valid license since 2017 to 2018 appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, Bellville today for being as a bogus doctor.

The accused entered into a plea and sentence with the state. Luthumba was charged for violating the Health Professions Act and other related medical acts as well as fraud, forgery and uttering. He has been sentenced to two (2) years house arrest for fraud, additionally five (5) years for forgery and uttering wholly suspended for 5 years on condition that he is not convicted of similar offenses during the period of suspension. This comes after his arrest with other suspects on similar offences by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation on 14 June 2018 during a sting operation.

Luthumba started operating the surgery in 2017 in Paarl, charging R270 per consultation. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests have not been ruled out on this matter.

Meanwhile, Eugene Jason Heradien (48) appeared at the Cape Town High Court also today, the accused was ordered to forfeit an amount of R2205 000.00 that was confiscated during a search and seizure operation on 05 March 2018 from him during his arrest.

This was after an integrated takedown operation by members of the Hawks Organised Crime Investigation assisted by Tactical Response Team (TRT), Task Force, Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) as well as members of the Department of Environmental Forestry and Fisheries in Gans Bay, Hermanus, Hawston, Stanford, Bredasdorp, Pearly Beach and Kuilsrivier were targeted for the scourge of illicit abalone trade.

