South Africa: A Time for Coalitions - People Must Unite to Defeat the Anti-Constitutional Forces Rallying Around Jacob Zuma

25 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

South Africa's democracy is under attack by a man, and those within his factional alliance, who served in the highest office in the land. However, broad coalitions of South Africans have already begun to form and mobilise to respond to the immediate threat to our constitutional democracy that Jacob Zuma continues to pose.

The interesting thing about constitutional delinquents is that while they are unable to change their stripes or spots, they remain doggedly committed to their tactics and posturing.

Former president Jacob Zuma continues to plague the inner workings of the African National Congress, but even worse, threatens the constitutional fabric and framework of South Africa's democracy in much the same way that Donald Trump continues to shape the politics of the Republican Party and haunt the union in America.

South Africa's democracy is under attack by a man, and those within his factional alliance, who served in the highest office in the land -- a fact that seems irrelevant to the man at the centre of this delinquent behaviour, regardless of the facts before the country, the Constitutional Court, the State Capture Commission or in the public square.

Zuma continues to represent a real and serious danger to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

