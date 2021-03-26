South Africa: Raiding the State Armoury - Ordinary South Africans Were Victims of the Conspiracy to Sell Police Guns to Criminals

24 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The 1,066 fatalities on the Cape Flats between 2010 and 2016, and which can be linked to the illegal sale of guns from the police armoury by a former brigadier, amounted to 'the deadliest single crime to have been committed in post-apartheid South Africa'.

Researching the devastating effects of a criminal class that has effectively been armed with state weapons, Mark Shaw, director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, interviewed over 200 gangsters, cops, gun dealers, lawyers and experts over a period of three years.

The result is Shaw's second book, "Give Us More Guns", a disturbing deep dive into how easy access to guns and the state armoury has altered the nature of crime, escalating ongoing internecine warfare between criminal rivals looking to expand markets.

These state weapons have fuelled violent conflict in the KwaZulu-Natal taxi industry where private security companies, armed with state weapons, protect powerful commercial and political interests.

They have empowered cash-in-transit syndicates, extortion rackets and low-ranking gang members.

And because the most popular gun on the black market is the South African-made Z88s, known as The Zulu, criminals now carry the same guns as the cops as a mark of equality; of a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.