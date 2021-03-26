South Africa: Raiding the State Armoury - Ordinary South Africans Were Victims of the Conspiracy to Sell Police Guns to Criminals

analysis

The 1,066 fatalities on the Cape Flats between 2010 and 2016, and which can be linked to the illegal sale of guns from the police armoury by a former brigadier, amounted to 'the deadliest single crime to have been committed in post-apartheid South Africa'.

Researching the devastating effects of a criminal class that has effectively been armed with state weapons, Mark Shaw, director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, interviewed over 200 gangsters, cops, gun dealers, lawyers and experts over a period of three years.

The result is Shaw's second book, "Give Us More Guns", a disturbing deep dive into how easy access to guns and the state armoury has altered the nature of crime, escalating ongoing internecine warfare between criminal rivals looking to expand markets.

These state weapons have fuelled violent conflict in the KwaZulu-Natal taxi industry where private security companies, armed with state weapons, protect powerful commercial and political interests.

They have empowered cash-in-transit syndicates, extortion rackets and low-ranking gang members.

And because the most popular gun on the black market is the South African-made Z88s, known as The Zulu, criminals now carry the same guns as the cops as a mark of equality; of a...