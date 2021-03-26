South Africa: Survival of the Fittest - Battle for Help At Eastern Cape Clinics

analysis

In the third of our series of reports on the state of the Eastern Cape Health Department, we look at the state of clinics where patients access HIV, TB and primary healthcare. At clinics all over the Eastern Cape patients start lining up for help as early as 4am, braving dark roads, hunger and battling fatigue and anxiety that they will not be assisted.

"It is the survival of the fittest at this clinic," Joyce Mahambehlala (62) says as she lines up once again to collect her medicine.

The Motherwell Community Health Centre has a 24-hour emergency unit accommodating frail and chronic patients including the elderly and children, but the lines are long.

Mahambehlala from NU7 in Motherwell has been collecting her medication for chronic illness from the Motherwell community health centre for several years.

"It is the survival of the fittest at this clinic and one has to wake up as early as 4am. In the good olden days, we used to come to the clinic and then go to work, but now we can't do that because our clinic takes a whole day to treat patients.

"Last week Friday I was turned back without being treated as the...