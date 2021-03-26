South Africa: The Waste and the Want Find a Better Way in Jozi

analysis

Working backwards, from the Jozi food parcels and the soup kitchens to the charity feeding schemes that support them, who supplies and supports those charities themselves?

The writer supports Nosh Food Rescue, an NGO that helps Jozi's soup kitchens, shelters and feeding schemes with food and produce "rescued" from the food chain. Please support them here.

I'm sitting on a set of yellow metal steps leading up to the loading platform of Bay 315 of the vegetable section, of the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market in Selby, south of Jozi. People in overalls swarm over it, little forklifts with pallets beeping and weaving among them. I see a woman with a huge pumpkin, one of those bluish ones, on her head, gracefully walking it into the market, rather than out of it.

I also wonder about what pickings-up from this section would be going into a van that is for PaleoPet "biologically appropriate" 100% raw food. Next to that is the longest, double-pantechnicon size vehicle I've ever seen, belonging to the Welkom Mini Market. A covered bakkie whips in next to it.

Hanneke van Linge drops out of it and we barely pause for introductions, heading...