South Africa: The Waste and the Want Find a Better Way in Jozi

26 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marie-Lais Emond

Working backwards, from the Jozi food parcels and the soup kitchens to the charity feeding schemes that support them, who supplies and supports those charities themselves?

The writer supports Nosh Food Rescue, an NGO that helps Jozi's soup kitchens, shelters and feeding schemes with food and produce "rescued" from the food chain. Please support them here.

I'm sitting on a set of yellow metal steps leading up to the loading platform of Bay 315 of the vegetable section, of the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market in Selby, south of Jozi. People in overalls swarm over it, little forklifts with pallets beeping and weaving among them. I see a woman with a huge pumpkin, one of those bluish ones, on her head, gracefully walking it into the market, rather than out of it.

I also wonder about what pickings-up from this section would be going into a van that is for PaleoPet "biologically appropriate" 100% raw food. Next to that is the longest, double-pantechnicon size vehicle I've ever seen, belonging to the Welkom Mini Market. A covered bakkie whips in next to it.

Hanneke van Linge drops out of it and we barely pause for introductions, heading...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.