Zimbabwe: Fight or Surrender - the Plight of the Young in Zimbabwe

As the Zimbabwean crisis deepens, many in the media and academic fraternity castigate their countrymen as docile, unable to resolve their perennial economic woes due to a reluctance to speak out against corruption and State Capture. Young people have been on the receiving end of these aspersions.

There is much truth to the claim that Zimbabwe's judicial, legislative and executive branches are captured by corrupt cartels that milk the country's resources for the benefit of the top 1%. However, the argument that young Zimbabweans are docile in their complicity breaks down when subjected to critical analysis. It fails to take account of the heavy yoke of unemployment, poverty, repression and other factors resulting from the malevolence of Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidency.

Young people in Zimbabwe are not a homogenous entity.

Zimbabwe Republic Police officers clash with people who took part in an MDC Alliance-organised Peace March in Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 August 2019. The anti-government march was to protest against the cost of living, unemployment, power and fuel shortages and other issues. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Aaron Ufumeli)

Whereas a significant portion spend much of their time watching unproductive videos on social media, they co-exist with those who speak up about the deteriorating...