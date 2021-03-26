South Africa: Don't Confuse Climate With Weather - Just Because It's Pouring Down With Rain Doesn't Mean Climate Change Is a Hoax

opinion

Our planet is getting hotter and the consequences of our environmental plunder will not occur in one uninterrupted event. Climate change is not limited to temperature. We have to look out for an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

Wow, so much rain! Climate change is a hoax. This sentiment is preponderant on social media as South Africans celebrate the abundant rains that have bucketed down on parts of the country over the past few months. Cyclone Eloise, which made landfall in Beira, Mozambique, in January also dumped a lot of rain on the country, which must have put even broader smiles on farmers' faces.

Once again, climate scientists are being branded as doom-mongers, the boy who cried wolf and even pseudo-experts who peddle natural weather events as extraordinary, epoch-defining processes.

And yet, while some people are celebrating the rains, others are watching the skies nervously.

In the central and southern Karoo and the Eastern Cape, the situation is desperate. The Eastern Cape in particular must give us pause. Residents of Port Elizabeth are more preoccupied with water shortages than the name change to Gqeberha. They will deal with that later. For now, all the talk...