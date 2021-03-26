South Africa: Don't Confuse Climate With Weather - Just Because It's Pouring Down With Rain Doesn't Mean Climate Change Is a Hoax

25 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Roland Ngam

Our planet is getting hotter and the consequences of our environmental plunder will not occur in one uninterrupted event. Climate change is not limited to temperature. We have to look out for an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

Wow, so much rain! Climate change is a hoax. This sentiment is preponderant on social media as South Africans celebrate the abundant rains that have bucketed down on parts of the country over the past few months. Cyclone Eloise, which made landfall in Beira, Mozambique, in January also dumped a lot of rain on the country, which must have put even broader smiles on farmers' faces.

Once again, climate scientists are being branded as doom-mongers, the boy who cried wolf and even pseudo-experts who peddle natural weather events as extraordinary, epoch-defining processes.

And yet, while some people are celebrating the rains, others are watching the skies nervously.

In the central and southern Karoo and the Eastern Cape, the situation is desperate. The Eastern Cape in particular must give us pause. Residents of Port Elizabeth are more preoccupied with water shortages than the name change to Gqeberha. They will deal with that later. For now, all the talk...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.