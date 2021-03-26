South Africa: We Fight On, Say 'Gatvol' Residents Hit By 2020 Explosion At Engen's South Durban Refinery

analysis

There were no niceties from community leaders who took to the stage at the Austerville community hall on Tuesday. Representatives punched hard while updating their 'constituents' on what had transpired since the 4 December 2020 blast and fire at the Engen refinery.

Residents of Wentworth in the South Durban Basin industrial area gave community activists and leaders an unequivocal mandate this week to continue "fighting" on their behalf to ensure Engen "takes responsibility" for a 4 December 2020 blast and fire at its refinery that left residents "traumatised", some physically harmed, and hundreds of homes damaged.

It was made clear by the residents at the morning and evening meetings that a disaster/evacuation plan for those living, working and at school near the vast and aged plant was one of several priorities they were seeking information on, as was the actual cause of the blast and how future incidents would be avoided.

The provincial department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs confirmed to Daily Maverick on Thursday night...