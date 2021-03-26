South Africa: Judge Zak Yacoob - Judiciary Is Attacked When Political Systems or Agendas Fight for Their Very Survival

24 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

In Episode 51 of the Judgment Date Zoom series, Judge Dennis Davis talked to distinguished advocate and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Zak Yacoob. Yacoob gave his perspective on where we find ourselves in the constitutional democratic landscape as the pair discussed the recent 'incessant attacks' on the judicial institution.

"When the chips are down, attacks on the judiciary are absolutely inevitable."

This was said by former Justice of the Constitutional Court Zak Yacoob when asked for his perspective on recent attacks on the judiciary, in a discussion with Judge Dennis Davis on Friday 12 March.

For centuries, individuals who have lost cases have resorted to criticising the judiciary in order to defend themselves, said Yacoob.

"That is, in my view, nothing new. It has happened and will continue to happen," he said.

Attacks against the judiciary occur "when political systems or political agendas are fighting for their survival", said Yacoob.

Referring to evidence at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that state funds were used to influence members of the judiciary and the outcome of cases, Davis asked what one does when the public is made aware of these...

