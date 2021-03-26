South Africa: Dali Mpofu Gets a Stern Rebuke, While Van Loggerenberg Explains How SARS 'Rogue Unit' Narrative Gathered Steam

analysis

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has harshly criticised Dali Mpofu's behaviour at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, saying the advocate disrespected the commission.

"I have never heard any lawyer in any commission or forum tell another lawyer to shut up," said a stern Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

On Wednesday, Zondo jumped in to neutralise the situation after advocate Dali Mpofu told Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his lawyer to "shut up".

"I record my extreme concern that disrespect was shown [to some of the people at the hearing] and to the commission and me, as the chairperson.

"I thought it important I address this issue clearly so that anybody who contemplates doing so in the future knows what is acceptable and what is not.

"Such conduct should not be tolerated, it impacts on the dignity of the commission and is taken in a serious light, not least because the proceedings of this judicial commission of inquiry are televised for the public."

Zondo reminded Mpofu that as the chair of the commission he is the lawfully permitted person to decide how proceedings are run, and it is his job to ensure that they run smoothly.

"I may...