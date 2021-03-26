South Africa: The Blood and Soul of Mozambique - in Durban

26 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wanda Hennig

Roots food. The diverse flavours of Mozambique. An intermingling of pre-colonial and colonial influences in a marriage with family and regional traditions. We share João Pereira's passionate cultural and culinary homage.

The author supports Food Forward SA, committed to a South Africa without hunger. Please support them here.

It is Sunday afternoon and four of us are aboard the train. Metaphorically speaking. We are, in fact, at a table, embarking on a gastronomic journey. It starts with a "compliments of the chef" item. What we are introduced to as "chutney", served with toast. We are told it is a version of what, in Ghana, is called shito: a jammy blend of tomatoes and garlic and spices with dried fish and prawns.

Our chutney has made its way from West Africa to become a speciality item in northern Mozambique. "A marriage," is how João Pereira explains it. One of many hook-ups, couplings and mergings he wants to share as we stop in at different stations, tasting food items and dishes with their regional, pre-colonial and colonial-era influences. Hence his train analogy.

"There is no way you can live your life without being influenced by experiences. Mozambique cuisine has fusion. Pre-colonial Arab...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.