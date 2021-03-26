South Africa: The Blood and Soul of Mozambique - in Durban

analysis

Roots food. The diverse flavours of Mozambique. An intermingling of pre-colonial and colonial influences in a marriage with family and regional traditions. We share João Pereira's passionate cultural and culinary homage.

The author supports Food Forward SA, committed to a South Africa without hunger. Please support them here.

It is Sunday afternoon and four of us are aboard the train. Metaphorically speaking. We are, in fact, at a table, embarking on a gastronomic journey. It starts with a "compliments of the chef" item. What we are introduced to as "chutney", served with toast. We are told it is a version of what, in Ghana, is called shito: a jammy blend of tomatoes and garlic and spices with dried fish and prawns.

Our chutney has made its way from West Africa to become a speciality item in northern Mozambique. "A marriage," is how João Pereira explains it. One of many hook-ups, couplings and mergings he wants to share as we stop in at different stations, tasting food items and dishes with their regional, pre-colonial and colonial-era influences. Hence his train analogy.

"There is no way you can live your life without being influenced by experiences. Mozambique cuisine has fusion. Pre-colonial Arab...