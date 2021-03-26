South Africa: An Invitation to Dinner in Cradock

analysis

'Come visit,' said The Foodie. This is an offer too good to refuse even if it is on the other side of the country. Road trip anyone?

The writer supports StreetSmart SA, an organisation dedicated to changing street children's lives by supporting intervention programmes through donations from hospitality venues in the Western Cape, Garden Route and Gauteng. Please support them here

This is a true story. Some identities have been protected due to a modest reluctance to be in the limelight, and their wishes are to be respected. The rest is how it happened.

It all began with an email from TGIFood editor Tony Jackman, aka The Foodie, to visit him and Diane Cassere (The Foodie's Wife) in Cradock. This is an example of the modern miracle that is Daily Maverick and how we work so marvellously and seamlessly from opposite sides of the country: me in Cape Town in the Western Province, he in Cradock in the Eastern Cape. I gave it some thought, asked some pertinent questions about the weather (it's either extremely hot, or extremely cold), and decided it would require a substantial road trip across the Karoo; two weeks in all, returning along the Garden Route....