South Africa: Kickstarting the Backyard Rental Market Will Be a Catalyst for Revitalising Township Economies

25 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lebogang Maile

The Gauteng government is looking at a model that allows us to upgrade properties of township dwellers for backyard rental by creating a rent-sharing agreement between the main landlord and funder. This will be affordably spread over a period that allows rental costs to be kept within a reasonable range of their informal sector equivalent until the costs of upgrades are paid off.

The backyard rental market, a thriving, informal market in the townships and informal settlements, has the potential to become a catalyst for township economy revitalisation, if formalised. Rental housing is an important economic activity that contributes positively to the economic activity of townships and adds income streams to households.

Most townships and informal settlements have a thriving backyard rental market that provides affordable accommodation to most people who can't afford the rental housing provided by the big players in the social housing market.

The problem with the backyard rental market in the townships and informal settlements at present is that it has failed to eradicate shack dwelling (if anything, it increases shacks and informality) and does not comply with building and emergency services safety requirements. This compromises living standards and places a burden on existing infrastructure (for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.