South Africa: Kickstarting the Backyard Rental Market Will Be a Catalyst for Revitalising Township Economies

opinion

The Gauteng government is looking at a model that allows us to upgrade properties of township dwellers for backyard rental by creating a rent-sharing agreement between the main landlord and funder. This will be affordably spread over a period that allows rental costs to be kept within a reasonable range of their informal sector equivalent until the costs of upgrades are paid off.

The backyard rental market, a thriving, informal market in the townships and informal settlements, has the potential to become a catalyst for township economy revitalisation, if formalised. Rental housing is an important economic activity that contributes positively to the economic activity of townships and adds income streams to households.

Most townships and informal settlements have a thriving backyard rental market that provides affordable accommodation to most people who can't afford the rental housing provided by the big players in the social housing market.

The problem with the backyard rental market in the townships and informal settlements at present is that it has failed to eradicate shack dwelling (if anything, it increases shacks and informality) and does not comply with building and emergency services safety requirements. This compromises living standards and places a burden on existing infrastructure (for...