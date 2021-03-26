South Africa: Dali Mpofu's Outburst Is Indicative of a Profession Unable to Regulate Its Members

opinion

When the legal profession appears congenitally unable to exercise even a modicum of accountability over its own, the idea of governance by way of constitutional norms is impaired.

In her Daily Maverick op-ed, Justine Limpitlaw has correctly excoriated Dali Mpofu SC for his performance at the Zondo Commission. The real problem, however, is that this was no outlier. There have been numerous instances recently where counsel have behaved with astounding discourtesy to the Bench, seeking, it would appear, to intimidate judges.

The State Capture Commission alone has experienced a number of occasions when the second-highest ranking judge in South Africa, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has been subjected to treatment that can only cause damage to the legitimacy of the Bench. Forensic skill from the Bar is replaced with bluster. If the Deputy Chief Justice is seen as powerless in seeking to curb this behaviour, how much more so will be a single judge or a magistrate presiding in a high-profile case?

And that leaves aside the citation of judgments that patently do not support the proposition advanced by counsel as well as seeking to "pull rank" on junior colleagues. To his credit, Judge Zondo did issue a statement condemning...