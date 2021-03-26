South Africa: Road Tripping and Karoo Dreaming

26 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

Nearly half of South Africa consists of flat semi-desert which can be both terrifying and alluring. Don Pinnock went exploring the heart of the Nuweveldberg Plateau in search of hazy memories and a sandwich.

Long before dawn I would be coaxed out of bed and shepherded into the back seat of the car, still clutching my pillow. There I'd fall asleep again, with the tassels of the travelling blanket tickling my cheeks.

Hours later I would wake to the hum of the engine and the smell of egg-and-mayonnaise sandwiches. Up ahead the road would stretch out endlessly, while the side-windows offered a featureless blur of brown veld and distant, flat-topped hills. We'd be going somewhere strange and exciting: Cradock, maybe, Graaff-Reinet, Molteno or some farm lost in the vastness of it all. But to get there time seemed to stretch like the rubber band trapping the grease-proof paper round my sandwich. I'd stare out the window at the cloud towers and vast blue sky, unsure whether I was awake or dreaming.

I once asked - I must have been about six - why the road went on for so long. I still...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.