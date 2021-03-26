South Africa: Activists Urge Govt to Table Patent Reforms and Improve Access to Covid-19 Drugs

analysis

If the TRIPS waiver bid succeeds, access to Covid-19 vaccines and medicines could be expanded and nations could scale up their manufacture. But that would only be half the battle. South Africa would still need to fix legislation to enable greater access to these lifesaving drugs.

On the face of it, medical innovation offers hope for sick people in need of medicine, but many legislative and other barriers lie between innovation and the realisation of that hope. Currently, South Africa's patent law regime protects the intellectual property of a patent holder to the detriment of people's right to health. A patent holder has monopoly over the market of the patented drug. Thus, patent holders benefit while access to medicine for those most in need remains constrained.

This systemic problem is reflected in the production and sale of Covid-19 medicines. There is some hope that, for this narrow category of medicines, patent monopolies and inequalities in access to medicines will be corrected. South Africa and India made a joint proposal to the TRIPS Council at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) - the body tasked with coordinating intellectual property globally - to correct this for Covid-19-related medicines and technology. They sought a...