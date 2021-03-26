South Africa: The Oldest Fast Food in the World

26 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lin Sampson

Where have all the chippies gone? Lin Sampson casts her net wide.

Coming out of a heaving Atlantic sea on a Sat afternoon, I said to my friend, "I am gek for fish and chips." Funny how one's working class background often surfaces on a Saturday arvie.

We searched Camps Bay where incomes rise to Croesian heights, seeking among sleek eateries that offer such exotica as "hand-pulled" greens, searching for an old fashioned chippy.

On my Tamboerskloof neighbourhood page, someone asks, "Has anyone considered opening a fish and chips shop in the hood? Why is this beautiful part of our culture missing in the CBD and surrounds? What I would give for a fresh piece of deep fried hake & slap chips with salt & vinegar close by."

To start gathering string on the subject, I go to Koeberg Road, filled with strange fruit. The chippies (and there are many) are crowbarred between the ubiquitous Thai massage parlours, laundrettes and betting shops. Drugstore cowboys and crusty cod wobblers crack the street corners....

