Zambia: Four Million for Covax Jab

Cabinet has approved the Coronavirus (COVID-19) COVAX vaccine procured by United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) under the World Health Organisation (WHO) and targets to voluntarily vaccinate 3.7 million Zambians aged above 18 years.

The Cabinet has approved that Zambia should, for a start, participate in the free Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination procured by the UNICEF in Zambia under the WHO, with a target of 83, 676, 791 Zambians.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya and Health minister, Jonas Chanda separately confirmed this yesterday.

In a statement, Ms Siliya who is Information and Broadcasting Services minister said the 3, 676, 791 people translating into a coverage of 20 per cent of the 46 per cent eligible population, or 8, 438, 118 people out of Zambia's total population of 18, 383, 955.

This followed a Cabinet meeting which was chaired by President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday to deliberate on Zambia's acquisition, deployment and financing of COVID-19 vaccine after the Government approved, in principle, to adopt the COVID-19 vaccine programme.

She said that that the other 4, 761, 327 eligible Zambians would be covered later by the Government and other mechanisms, saying Cabinet resolved to follow the WHO-recommended age of 18 years and above.

Separately, Dr Chanda said Cabinet also approved that vaccination prioritisation would be frontline health workers and police, other security personnel, teachers, traditional leaders, clerics and immigration officers who were essential to maintaining core society functions.

"The public is hereby informed that Government received expert advice that these for now be targeted are persons aged 18 years and above... because these are the global norms for all vaccines that are available," said.

He added: "In conclusion, Cabinet decided that the administration of COVID-19 in Zambia be done on a voluntary basis. There will be no mandatory vaccination... but with informed decision-making... the President emphasised the need for transparency, accountability, integrity to ensure the safety of Zambians."

