Namibia: Govt Limit Stifles 7-Seater Drivers' Business

26 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Michael Thikusho

The Kavango Seven Seaters Organisation says government restriction on seven-seater drivers operating without long-distance permits to a 75-kilometre radius is affecting their pockets.

The Namibian last year reported that government enforced a regulation that only permitted seven-seaters to operate beyond municipal areas for profit.

The decision is based on the Road Transportation Act 74 of 1977, as amended, which states that no sedans shall be used between towns to transport passengers for reward.

During a demonstration at Rundu on Wednesday, a member of the organisation in the Kavango East region, Dickson Chiyuka, said the services they offer are not supplemented by government and they depend on the profitability for their continued existence.

"The two Kavango regions are the mostly underdeveloped villages. People living in these areas are unemployed and, therefore, do not travel much.

"We have Ndiyona, Divundu and Nkurekuru as some of the most profitable routes because that is where you find most working people who travel frequently to and from Rundu," he said.

He said these routes are further than the distance allowed on most permits issued to seven-seater drivers in the region.

The group says because their business is disrupting the traditional transportation business, there is bad blood between them and bus operators.

"We take less time to load customers, so most travellers prefer seven-seaters over bigger buses because we leave earlier," said Chiyuka.

They accuse bus owners of pitting them against the police.

A petition was handed over to Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo during the demonstration.

A representative of the SADC-Rundu taxi rank, Ruben Sikwaya, speaking on behalf of the bus owners, accused most seven-seater drivers of not doing things by the book.

"It is our right to apply pressure on the relevant authorities to root out these players, who are bypassing the system at our expense," Sikwaya said.

He said all the bus owners want is fair competition and they are willing to share the 'pie' with new entrants to the industry.

The group also called for the decentralisation of permit issuance to regional level, reduced permit application periods and review of the travel limit by seven seaters.

Works and transport ministry spokesperson Julius Ngweda told The Namibian that the demands of the Seven-Seater Drivers Organisation have long been studied.

"I understand some of the laws in effect today do not reflect the status quo and we have drafted a new bill with lawmakers to address these discrepancies," he said.

Ngweda said the bill, if passed, address issues like decentralised issuance of permits for operators, permits issued based on vehicle type or route, and setting up of transportation boards at regional level to speed up certain administrative procedures.

He urged operators to comply with the current law.

