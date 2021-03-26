Nigeria: Govt Tenders U.S.$1.3 Million Cash Retrieved From Presidential Panel Member's Home

The prosecution yesterday tendered before a Federal High Court in Abuja $1.3million cash among other currencies in the trial of a member of the Presidential Committee on the Procurement of Arms and Equipment in the Armed Forces, Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (rtd).

Umar and his firm, Easy Jet Integrated Services Limited, are being tried on a three-count charge of alleged money laundering, illegal possession of firearms and classified documents without authority.

Umar is accused of receiving $1.3million cash from a firm, Worldwide Consortium PTY Limited in 2016, through Easy Jet, an act said to constitute a violation of the Money Laundering Act 2011.

At the resumption of proceedings yesterday, lead prosecution lawyer, Mr. Labaran Magaji tendered the cash, through a witness, Mr. Stephen Olatubosun.

Magaji also tendered some other currencies, stating that all the items were recovered from the defendants' possession.

When Magaji was done with the witness, lead defence witness, Mr. Hassan Liman (SAN) cross-examined Olatubosun.

Liman later told the court that his clients intended to make a no-case submission.

He said the prosecution had not been able to establish a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant their being required to enter a defence.

Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that the cash tendered by the prosecution should be deposited in an account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), by the court's Chief Registrar pending the conclusion of trial.

Justice Ewko then adjourned till May 27 for the adoption of parties' written submissions in relation to the defendants' no-case submission.