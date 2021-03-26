Namibia: Nampa, New Era Marriage Could Be Delayed 'For Years'

MINISTER of information and communication technology Peya Mushelenga says it could take a few years before a decision by the Cabinet to merge the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) and the New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) can be fully implemented.

He said this in an interview with The Namibian on Wednesday.

Tonateni Shidhudhu, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, this week said the decision by the Cabinet to merge the two organisations was taken to cut out possible duplication of government activities and to avoid unnecessary spending.

Mushelenga said although the Cabinet has already given the go-ahead for the two government-owned media entities to be merged, his ministry does not yet have a working formula on how the two entities would operate once combined.

This formula, Mushelenga said, would take time to develop as the ministry would first need to enlist the services of a consultant to look at the viability of the proposed merger.

He said he would also be required to make a formal proposal to the Cabinet and later to the parliament regarding the proposed merger.

This was because the government would likely be required to repeal laws that resulted in the establishment of the two news entities and come up with new legal structures, Mushelenga said.

"It means we must go back and repeal the laws, if needed, and parliament needs to agree . . . So definitely it won't be this year," he said.

Mushlenga said minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi should have waited until the law that established Nampa was repealed, before including the proposal in his budget.

Earlier this week, Mushelenga denied that a decision was taken by the Cabinet to merge the two institutions.

On Wednesday the minister changed his position on the matter, saying a decision was indeed taken "to consider the proposal to merge" the two news entities.

"To consider means for us to look at it and to see whether we can implement the decision . . . but it is not necessarily wrong for the finance ministry to say a decision has been taken.

He added: "That consideration is what will take time, because you must now study and ascertain how you can merge the two . . . "

The minister also denied allegations that he is against the proposed deal to merge the two organisations.

"Why are they saying I am trying to fight the proposal? We have to appoint a consultant obviously . . . and appointing a consultant does not always mean outside, even internally, we have to look at it. We have to look at the laws. We have to involve the drafters and we have to look at how other countries are doing it," he said.

The news entities received a combined subsidy of about N$80 million from the national budget over the past three years.

Nampa currently has 30 permanent employees and about six contract workers.

NEPC employs about 75 people.

The Namibian understands Nampa's annual expenditure, including staff salaries, amounts to about N$30 million.