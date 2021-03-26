Nigeria: UI Fixes Date for Post-UTME Screening

26 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The management of the University of Ibadan says it will commence its post-UTME screening for registered candidates on April 6.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Friday by Olatunji Oladejo, the University Director, Directorate of Public Communications, on behalf of the Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi.

Mrs Faluyi said the screening which would be computer based test, would start on Tuesday, April 6, to Saturday, April 10, 2021.

"This is to inform prospective candidates who have registered for the post UTME that information concerning the date, time and venue of the test will be communicated to each candidate.

"The information will be sent via photo cards to each candidate through the University Admission Portal.

"Candidates are requested to print the photo cards and bring it along to the venue of the screening.

"A computer-based test access fee of N1,000 will be paid for the screening.

"Enquiries can be directed to the following Desk Officers:

Mr. L. O. Abu - 08071183955;

Mr. A. Kolade - 08067557709."

NAN

