Namibia: Jobless Fishermen Feel Abandoned

FISHERMEN at Walvis Bay, who have been out of work for the past five years, are accusing the director of the Namibia Fishermen United Association, Matheus Lungameni, of abandoning them.

They say they have been inviting Lungameni to address them on the matter of promised employment, to which he has replied he prefers correspondence.

Reading a petition at Walvis Bay during a demonstration this week, Mattias Ndeulita, who represents the unemployed fishermen, said they are not provided with feedback on their situation.

"When did he become a letter man, or are we not important any more? We have been fighting together for all these years, and now that he is employed, he is doing things his way without explaining things to us. Is the current condition of the affected fishermen good for him? If not, what is he doing to solve it?" Ndeulita asked.

The fishermen are demanding information on quotas allocated to a company established with the purpose of providing them with quotas.

They also want details on the deed of a trust that was established to generate money for the former fishermen.

The group is further requesting information on Lungameni's new union, the Namibian Sea Association.

They say they are aware of money donated by international unions, but were never told what the donation amounted to, and in which account it was deposited.

The unemployed fishermen also wanted to know when they would be employed as promised.

The group asked if they would receive backpay from September 2020, as their colleagues were employed in that month.

They further claimed they were promised secure jobs, but have only been offered contracts of up to 12 months.

Meanwhile, Lungameni called the petition political propaganda.

He said after consulting with the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, as well as the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources in December, it was proposed that the former fishermen be accomodated at various fishing companies.

Some have already started working, and a list consisting of 335 fishermen were handed over to the chairperson of the Namibian Fishing Industry's Human Resources Forum, Edwin Kamatoto, and Namibia Fishing Industries president Daniel Imbili.

Lungameni said Hangana proposed to accommodate 200 of the fishermen, while Seawork would employ 190.

The news was shared with Ndeulita to convey to the group, Lungameni said.

"While waiting for a meeting with the fisheries ministry, I now hear they called the media. I was there two months ago asking if they still need me as their chairperson, and they strongly agreed. Now I hear I am ignoring them. We understand they are desperate, but I wish they would be a bit more patient as we have been for the past five years," he said.

He said 640 fishermen who worked on contract at the Cavema, Hodago, and Rainbow companies for three months are still receiving salaries.

They report to work for about 20 minutes every day while waiting for vessels, he said. Lungameni said 250 fishermen have received safety and fitness training to allow them to go back to sea.

He undertook to answer all questions in full after his meeting with fisheries minister Albert Kawana. More than 700 of the fishermen are currently employed by different fishing companies.