Tunisia: Security Council - Tunisia Reaffirms Unwavering Support to Political Process in Libya

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia reaffirmed its unwavering support to a peaceful solution of the Libyan conflict, reiterating its willingness to "provide all forms of support to the brotherly Libyan people in their endeavour for peace, stability, reconstruction and the establishment of the foundations of the rule of law."

Participating on March 24 in the regular session of the UN Security Council on the development of the situation in Libya, the Permanent Mission of Tunisia to the United Nations in New York stressed the imperative for all stakeholders to undertake to organise legislative and presidential elections on the set date (December 24, 2021) in order to ensure the passage from the transition phase to that of sustainable institutions.

The mission pointed out in this regard, the importance of the Security Council's support to the political process in Libya to ensure that the elections will be organised in the best possible conditions, said Friday a Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad press release.

Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General on Libya and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Jan Kubis described President Kaïs Saïed's visit to Libya on March 17 as "the first of its kind in years at the level of a Head of State."

Besides, Kubis commended the progress of the Libyan political settlement, citing in particular the vote of confidence granted by the Parliament to the government of national unity and the choice of the members of the executive power, and this in compliance with the roadmap of the preparatory phase for the comprehensive solution, adopted during the meeting for the Inter-Libyan Political Dialogue held in Tunis in November 2020.