Tunis/Tunisia — 35 COVID-19 infections were reported Thursday in Beja governorate, pushing the infection tally in the region to 4,830 from 15,905 tests conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The region counts 4,605 recoveries so far (95% recovery rate), according to the latest data released by the Beja Local Health Directorate.The governorate's death toll stands at 158.