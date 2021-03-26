Ghana: SEC Extends Moratorium On Issuance of New Fund Management Licences

26 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has extended the moratorium on issuing new Fund Management licences for a further period of six months.

This is pursuant to section 3(i)(m) and 208 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

In a statement, it said "market operators, the investing, and the general public are hereby advised to visit the SEC's website www.sec.gov.gh for any further clarification or information."

The commission assured all market operators, investors, and the general public of its commitment to ensuring rigorous enforcement of all the rules for operators in the capital market.

"This is to promote the growth and development of an efficient, fair, and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected," the statement said.

SEC is the statutory body mandated by the Securities Industry Act 2016 (Act 929) to promote the orderly growth and development of an efficient, fair and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.

It also has the mandate to maintain surveillance over activities in securities to ensure orderly, fair, and equitable dealings in securities and to protect the integrity of the market in accordance with Sections 2, 3, and 208 of Act 929.

In November 2019, the SEC revoked the licences of 53 fund management companies.

This was after the affected companies failed to return client funds which remained locked up in, contravention of the investment rules.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.