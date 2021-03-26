South Africa: There Were Two At the Top of Sygnia - Now There's Just One After Magda Wierzycka Steps Down

25 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The asset management firm announced that Magda Wierzycka would step down from her role as joint CEO at the end of May. David Hufton will take over as sole CEO of Sygnia from 1 June.

When Sygnia adopted a dual CEO structure in April 2020, some market watchers viewed it as a sign of big leadership changes to come at the asset management firm that has anchored its value proposition on passive investing strategies and making investment fees in SA transparent.

The introduction of a dual-CEO structure is usually viewed as a succession planning measure, enabling the impending exit of a long-time boss to be better coordinated to avoid shareholder angst or disruptions to a company's operations.

But critics of the dual-leadership structure say it creates a bloated remuneration at the top and stalls decision-making because consensus has to be reached among the CEOs and board.

On the JSE, Standard Bank, Investec and Sasol recently had two bosses at the top. And Sygnia followed suit by appointing David Hufton, who joined Magda Wierzycka in sharing the top job at the Cape-Town-headquartered asset management firm. Some market watchers viewed this as Wierzycka's impending exit from the CEO position at a company...

