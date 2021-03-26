South Africa: Task Team On NSFAS Should Consider DA Funding Solution

26 March 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Chantel King MP - DA Shadow Minister for Higher Education, Science & Technology

The DA will request to present our higher education student funding model to the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) on NSFAS business processes. And that our model be incorporate into their long overdue report on the entity.

The MTT was established in June 2020 to review, among other issues, NSFAS' funding model.

In a recent meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Minister Blade Nzimande mentioned the need to reevaluate and review the Heher Commission report into higher education. The Minister viewed this report as a potential alternative whereby its recommendations must be considered in order to ensure the sustainability of NSFAS. This means that a consideration regarding a loan/bursary scheme feature for NSFAS is needed to ensure its viability.

We welcome this new approach by the Minister as it is in line with the DA's tiered system of loans/grants:

Annual household income Loan

R0 - R350 000 Full cost of study

R350 000 - R500 000 66% of the full cost of study

R500 000 - R650 000 33% of the full cost of study

Repayment of the loans in our scheme will only be required when the recipient obtains a job that pays them well enough to ensure that repayments are affordable. Differential repayment conditions will be introduced, some of which will take into account the number of dependents a particular recipient supports.

The funding scheme will emphasise quality. It will operate to maximise the number of high-quality graduates it supports. We believe output rather than input should gradually become the focus of student funding.

It is important that funding of NSFAS does not end up defunding higher education in the ANC's quest to further pursue unstainable fee free higher education.

Local Government Elections are coming up in 2021! Visit check.da.org.za to check your voter registration status

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.