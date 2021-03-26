South Africa: Covid-19 - Judge Calls for Parliamentary Oversight and Democratic Accountability

analysis

The widely acclaimed Justice Professor Oagile Bethuel Key Dingake has implored legislative functionaries in the SADC to ensure parliamentary oversight and scrutiny, democratic accountability, transparency and legitimacy in the legislative process amid Covid-19.

Dingake is a former judge of the High Court of Botswana, former judge of the Supreme and National Courts of Papua New Guinea and now judge of the Court of Appeal in Seychelles. He made the call in a virtual address to clerks of national parliaments affiliated to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum on 5 March 2021. The clerks had gathered to share lessons on the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and the role of parliaments in responding to national disasters.

The outspoken judge also called for "observance of the rule of law, evidence-based lawmaking, the principles of rational lawmaking, scientific literacy of lawmakers, proper separation of powers, and respect for human rights and the constitutional order".

He reminded his audience that "the duty of parliamentary clerks is to assist parliament, its officers and members of parliament to fulfil their constitutional and representative functions by rendering non-partisan, enlightened and authoritative procedural advice and guidance" during national disasters.

He noted that while it may be acceptable...