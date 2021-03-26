South Africa: Tertiary Education Needs a Funding Model That Caters for All Students, Says Council On Higher Education

24 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Every year students take to the streets to protest against the exorbitant cost of university fees and the resulting financial exclusion. To escape this annual quandary, SA needs a viable funding model perceptive to the needs of all students in the higher education system, says the CEO of the Council on Higher Education, Dr Whitfield Green.

South African students have been fighting financial exclusion of the poor and working class from institutions of higher education from long before the 2015-2017 #FeesMustFall movement

"The issue of student debt is a historical one, but ongoing. And as long as we don't have a viable funding model that addresses the needs of the range of students the issue of student debt will continue to be a challenge," said Dr Whitfield Green, the CEO of the Council on Higher Education (CHE) during an interview with Daily Maverick.

The recent spate of nationwide student protests brought to attention the role of statutory bodies like the CHE in finding a lasting and sustainable solution to the funding crisis in SA's universities.

Wits University's student debt bill stands at an exorbitant R1-billion. The combined debt owed to universities is R9-billion. Students, vice-chancellors and other stakeholders in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

