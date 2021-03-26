South Africa: Expropriation Bill - It's About a Holistic Land Reform Programme, Not Expropriation Without Compensation

analysis

Both extremes in the broader land reform debate have focused on expropriation without compensation as the main issue. Neither of these extremes seems to be able to accept that expropriation without compensation is not the main issue -- the Expropriation Bill is not an aggressive piece of legislation and manages to deal with the issue in a restrained manner.

The Expropriation Bill has been submitted to Parliament for its consideration. The main provisions set out the conditions under which land may be expropriated.

These include that no expropriation may be done arbitrarily or for a purpose other than a public purpose or in the public interest, and that expropriation of property may not take place unless an attempt to reach an agreement on reasonable terms with the owner was unsuccessful.

Also, the suitability of the property must be ascertained for the purpose for which it is required and the notice of expropriation must include a description of that purpose and the reason for the expropriation.

Compensation must also be just and equitable reflecting an equitable balance between the public interest and the interests of the expropriated owner, having regard to all relevant circumstances, including the current use of the property,...