South Africa: One Year Into Lockdown, Pregnant Women Remain the Most Vulnerable and Need Support

analysis

The pandemic has exacerbated an already dire situation for pregnant women in South Africa and there is an urgent need for nutrition support strategies.

"This is a decisive measure to save millions of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. While this measure will have a considerable impact on people's livelihoods, on the life of our society and our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in 2020, announcing that the entire country would go into what was expected to be a three-week lockdown.

While the immediate impacts of this bold and necessary action were clear, the longer-term impact and "human costs" of the Covid-19 lockdown have become more evident over the past year. As we mark Human Rights Month - exactly one year from the start of lockdown, 26 March - it is critical to consider these costs, especially among our society's most vulnerable families and individuals.

During the past year, some of our basic human rights - like the right to adequate food - were tested. The lockdown made access to food challenging, especially for the thousands of families already struggling...