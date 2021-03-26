South Africa: Eastern Cape's High Covid-19 Fatality Rate Investigated, Military Medics Still Unvaccinated and Students On Alert

26 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

This week, an investigation revealed the reasons behind the Eastern Cape's high Covid-19 fatality rate. Meanwhile, the province's hospitals are struggling through a dangerous staff shortage. Military healthcare workers have still not been vaccinated, despite consistent pleas from unions. And Stellenbosch University residences are on Covid alert.

Investigation reveals many Covid patients died in the Eastern Cape's casualty wards

An investigation into the high Covid-19 fatality rate in the Eastern Cape has shown that many patients died in casualty wards or within two days of admission. In addition, the death rate and positivity rate in the province have been grossly underestimated, the report found. With budget cuts and bills going unpaid, healthcare workers fear the third wave of Covid-19 will make the situation even worse.

Eastern Cape hospitals face dire and dangerous staff shortages

The death of over 300 healthcare workers has added to the trauma and pressure the Covid-19 pandemic has wrought on the Eastern Cape's public health system. The facilities have faced chronic staff shortages for years and those who remain are overwhelmed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

