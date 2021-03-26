South Africa: Private Sector Must Be Allowed On Board the Vaccination Wagon As We Brace for the Third Covid Wave

NIH
(file photo).
25 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Danie Meyer

To vaccinate the whole South African population by the end of 2021, we need to vaccinate about 142,000 people daily. This is only possible if we establish vaccination centres across the country and allow the private sector to manage the process. A successful vaccination process is central to economic recovery.

Europe is experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 which is even more devastating than previous waves, most affecting countries such as France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. These economies are severely affected by hard lockdowns. A third wave scenario for South Africa seems inevitable, starting at the end of April/beginning of May 2021. The daily infection rate has already begun to increase in six of the nine provinces.

The economic impact of a third wave will negatively affect the economy, which was already showing signs of recovery with a few "green sprouts", including motor vehicle sales.

Since mid-2020, health analysts stated that one immediate solution to eradicate the virus is immunity through vaccination. The race towards herd immunity or even full immunity via Covid-19 vaccinations has started on a global scale. Several approved vaccinations are now available, including those from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The World...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

