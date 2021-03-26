South Africa: Jacob Zuma Fires Back At Constitutional Court, Claiming Emergence of a 'Judicial Dictatorship'

analysis

Former president Jacob Zuma has hit back at the judiciary saying he will not subject himself to 'an oppressive and unjust court system'. Zuma's blistering attack on the Constitutional Court comes only hours after the State Capture Commission of Inquiry asked the court to have him jailed for contempt of court.

Ex-president Jacob Zuma launched a brutal attack on the judiciary on Thursday, criticising the court system and saying a "judicial dictatorship" appears to be emerging in the country. This was according to an eight-page statement by the former president, which was shared on Twitter by his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, late on Thursday evening.

"I strongly agree with the public sentiment that is starting to see the emergence of a judicial dictatorship in South Africa," said Zuma in the statement.

"We have in South Africa today the gradual entrenchment of the counter-majoritarian problem. Unfortunately, when people rise up against this judicial corruption, our young democracy will unravel and many democratic gains will be lost in the ashes that will be left of what used to be our democratic state," the statement read.

@PresJGZuma Statement On Constitutional Court Hearing pic.twitter.com/jKETckqH0t

-- Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) March 25, 2021

Zuma's statement comes after...