South Africa: A Vibrant Month - Pension Boost Expected to Lift South African Retail Sales for February

25 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Retail sales have been in the doldrums, weighed down by lockdowns, rising unemployment and a frail economy. But the latest BankservAfrica Take-home and Private Pensions report, calculated by Economists.co.za, suggests there could be a lift from a boost in pensions in February - though this may not be sustained.

Another green shoot has taken root as the summer season winds down.

The BankservAfrica Take-home and Private Pensions report for February, calculated by Economists.co.za, forecasts a consumer rebound for the month.

Retail trade sales for February will be released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) in April. In January, retail trade sales fell 3.5% year on year, the 10th straight month of decline.

"In February, government pensioners (and one or two other pension types) got extra payments, which resulted in nearly a million pension payments paid to an estimated 650,000 private pensioners in the BankservAfrica Private Pension Index (BPPI).

"As such, there has been a 61% real increase in total pensions paid for pensioners receiving less than R100,000 payment for the month of February. It also lifted the average BPPI by 5.6% year-on-year," the report says.

"Total private pensions paid increased by 61% in real terms and added about R3-billion to the...

