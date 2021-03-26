South Africa: A Vibrant Month - Pension Boost Expected to Lift South African Retail Sales for February

analysis

Retail sales have been in the doldrums, weighed down by lockdowns, rising unemployment and a frail economy. But the latest BankservAfrica Take-home and Private Pensions report, calculated by Economists.co.za, suggests there could be a lift from a boost in pensions in February - though this may not be sustained.

Another green shoot has taken root as the summer season winds down.

The BankservAfrica Take-home and Private Pensions report for February, calculated by Economists.co.za, forecasts a consumer rebound for the month.

Retail trade sales for February will be released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) in April. In January, retail trade sales fell 3.5% year on year, the 10th straight month of decline.

"In February, government pensioners (and one or two other pension types) got extra payments, which resulted in nearly a million pension payments paid to an estimated 650,000 private pensioners in the BankservAfrica Private Pension Index (BPPI).

"As such, there has been a 61% real increase in total pensions paid for pensioners receiving less than R100,000 payment for the month of February. It also lifted the average BPPI by 5.6% year-on-year," the report says.

"Total private pensions paid increased by 61% in real terms and added about R3-billion to the...