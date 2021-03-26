South Africa: Richard Mdluli Finally Turns Up in Court to Face Slush Fund Corruption Charges

analysis

Having previously failed to appear four times, jailed former Crime Intelligence chief Richard Mdluli finally turned up at the Gauteng high court in Pretoria on Friday morning where he and his co-accused face 15 counts of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The charges against Richard Mdluli cover gross abuse of a police intelligence slush fund. The allegations relate to private trips to Singapore and China, abuse of witness-protection houses, the leasing of Mdluli's private residence to the state to pay his bond and the use of witness protection property for personal use.

Mdluli's co-accused who are his former Crime Intelligence colleagues Colonel Heine Barnard, supply chain manager for the secret fund, and Major-General Solomon Lazarus, who was in charge of the Covert Intelligence Support Unit and chief financial officer of the secret fund, appeared previously while the former top cop stayed away.

Barnard faces an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

A report in Daily Maverick describes the indictment against Mdluli as indicating "it was a friends-and-family affair down at his division, filled with travel, luxury homes, cars and clothes - all at the taxpayers' expense".

The case against Mdluli and his co-accused was...