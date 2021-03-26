South Africa: Richard Mdluli Finally Turns Up in Court to Face Slush Fund Corruption Charges

26 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Having previously failed to appear four times, jailed former Crime Intelligence chief Richard Mdluli finally turned up at the Gauteng high court in Pretoria on Friday morning where he and his co-accused face 15 counts of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The charges against Richard Mdluli cover gross abuse of a police intelligence slush fund. The allegations relate to private trips to Singapore and China, abuse of witness-protection houses, the leasing of Mdluli's private residence to the state to pay his bond and the use of witness protection property for personal use.

Mdluli's co-accused who are his former Crime Intelligence colleagues Colonel Heine Barnard, supply chain manager for the secret fund, and Major-General Solomon Lazarus, who was in charge of the Covert Intelligence Support Unit and chief financial officer of the secret fund, appeared previously while the former top cop stayed away.

Barnard faces an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

A report in Daily Maverick describes the indictment against Mdluli as indicating "it was a friends-and-family affair down at his division, filled with travel, luxury homes, cars and clothes - all at the taxpayers' expense".

The case against Mdluli and his co-accused was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.