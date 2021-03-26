South Africa: To Deny Migrants Covid Vaccines Would Be Our Own Version of Vaccine Nationalism, Warns Minister's Special Adviser

Government Communication and Information System
First Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines arrive in South Africa.
25 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

'Therefore, in our context, including migrants in a vaccination roll-out plan is legally and scientifically sound, but it is also morally the right thing to do.'

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa's vaccine roll-out plan on 1 February, he explicitly stated that migrants would not be excluded from receiving the vaccine.

"We will be putting in place measures to deal with the challenge of undocumented migrants so that, as with all other people, we can properly record and track their vaccination history," said Ramaphosa. However, migrant activists are sounding the alarm that this may not in fact be the case.

Section 9 of the Constitution prohibits discrimination on any grounds and it is the duty of the government to protect all those living in the country including migrants, said Zane Dangor, special adviser to the minister of international relations and cooperation, at a webinar.

"What many of us refer to as xenophobia is prohibited in the international legal texts that prohibit racism," which have been ratified by South Africa, said Dangor.

"The prevailing science suggests that leaving out large sections of any population from being vaccinated limits countries' and the globe's ability to break the chain of transmission in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.