South Africa: To Deny Migrants Covid Vaccines Would Be Our Own Version of Vaccine Nationalism, Warns Minister's Special Adviser

analysis

'Therefore, in our context, including migrants in a vaccination roll-out plan is legally and scientifically sound, but it is also morally the right thing to do.'

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa's vaccine roll-out plan on 1 February, he explicitly stated that migrants would not be excluded from receiving the vaccine.

"We will be putting in place measures to deal with the challenge of undocumented migrants so that, as with all other people, we can properly record and track their vaccination history," said Ramaphosa. However, migrant activists are sounding the alarm that this may not in fact be the case.

Section 9 of the Constitution prohibits discrimination on any grounds and it is the duty of the government to protect all those living in the country including migrants, said Zane Dangor, special adviser to the minister of international relations and cooperation, at a webinar.

"What many of us refer to as xenophobia is prohibited in the international legal texts that prohibit racism," which have been ratified by South Africa, said Dangor.

"The prevailing science suggests that leaving out large sections of any population from being vaccinated limits countries' and the globe's ability to break the chain of transmission in...