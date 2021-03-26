Ghana: Babeleye Delivers Epg Solution to Ses for the New HD+ Service in Ghana

Babeleye, the global specialist in content metadata for video platforms, announced today that it has integrated its Electronic Program Guide (EPG) solution into the HD+ Service, the recently launched premium broadcast TV service marketed by SES HD PLUS Ghana, a subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions.

Babeleye and SES HD PLUS worked closely with a number of the top Ghanaian local free to air TV channels to implement the necessary mechanisms for a successful EPG deployment. The HD+ EPG is based on DVB standards, and is currently presented in English language Theodore Asampong, Director of SES HD PLUS Ghana, said "Babeleye brings in the local market knowledge and the technical excellence, which represents another step in fulfilling our promise of delivering high-picture quality TV content, excellent service and premium world class TV viewing experiences at an affordable price to the Ghanaian audiences."

"We are very happy to have worked with SES HD PLUS on this launch in Africa, where we thrive as leaders in video metadata. It was yet another great opportunity to show our expertise in building the EPG elements from scratch," said Hamid Ouddane, CEO of Babeleye to enjoy the HD+ Service, TV viewers in Ghana will be required to purchase an HD+ Decoder which allows them to receive up to 20 of the most watched and loved free-to-air (FTA) channels in high-definition quality in addition to over 100 standard definition (SD) channels.