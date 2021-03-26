Mauritius: Covid-19 - Souillac Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Positive Cases

press release

The Souillac Hospital is temporarily closed to the public following the detection of positive COVID-19 cases and necessary measures are being undertaken so as to sanitise and clean the hospital. In the meantime, essential services will still be offered to the public in a building adjacent to the hospital and a youth centre in the vicinity.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this announcement, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. Dr Catherine Gaud was also present.

Minister Jagutpal highlighted that results from PCR tests carried out yesterday revealed five new local cases as follows: four through the contact tracing exercise, and all are linked to the Curepipe cluster; and one person who works as nursing officer at the Souillac Hospital in the dialysis department and who lives in Chemin Grenier.

He underscored that, following the contact tracing exercise and COVID-19 testing at the Souillac Hospital today, 18 additional positive COVID-19 cases were identified: 14 staff members of the Souillac Hospital; one dialysis patient; and three relatives of the nursing officer.

The concerned dialysis patients as well as the staff working with the nursing officer, pointed out the Minister, are quarantined in a hotel. He informed that a sanitary corridor has been installed at the Souillac Hospital so that dialysis patients can continue to be treated before going back to the quarantine centre. Dr Jagutpal also dwelt on the contact tracing exercise and explained how it is carried out.

Death of patient not due to COVID-19

As for Dr Gaud, she informed that the diabetic male patient, aged 48, who contracted the COVID-19 in Madagascar and who was repatriated to receive treatment, passed away today following a myocardial infarction and an ischemia, which is generally caused by problems with blood vessels, with resultant damage to or dysfunction of tissue.

She stressed that two patients currently receiving treatment are still in a severe state and the medical staff is still closely monitoring their situations, before explaining how tests are done following the contact tracing exercise and when positive persons are identified in quarantine centres.

Moreover, Dr Gaud appealed to every person who recently went to Souillac Hospital or who thinks has been in contact with a positive COVID-19 person to call the hotline 8924 or to go to a testing centre at the earliest so as to ensure that they have not been contaminated.