Uganda: Ministry to Recruit HIV Counsellors for Workers

The Ministry of Gender has proposed recruitment of HIV counsellors in all public institutions across the country.

The proposal is part of the draft revised National Policy on HIV/Aids and the World of Work that seeks to reduce infection rates, stigma and discrimination among workers.

Mr Drake Rukundo, a consultant on HIV/Aids policy at the Gender Ministry, yesterday said there are gaps in HIV- counselling and care at various work places.

"In the revised policy, we shall have designated counsellors who can handle HIV issues at places of work. If you are HIV- positive and fear to come out you can use social media platforms and the toll free lines to contact the counsellor,"Mr Rukundo said.

Ministry of Gender states that 2019 International Labour Organisation estimates Uganda has at least 1.3 million people living with HIV in the labour force.

The HIV prevalence rate in the labour force stands at around 7. 5 per cent compared to the national rate of 6.8 per cent with deaths are attributable to HIV/Aids at 13,942 persons.

Mr Rukundo said if Cabinet approves the revised policy, the Gender ministry will facilitate champions who are HIV- positive and ready to speak out to encourage people to test and access treatment.

Mr Alex Asiimwe, the commissioner for labour, industrial relations and productivity, said if the proposal is approved, government will scale up the prevention, treatment and support measures from the world of work perspective.

Process

Mr Asiimwe added that they will also focus on putting in place robust awareness campaigns and encourage testing.

"You can imagine this disease surfaced in 1980s but up to now we are still struggling to eliminate it in this country. We have embarked on reviewing this policy to make sure it suits the new emerging polices, issues, strategies and tools. We hope by end of this year, the policy will be finalised so that employers and workers embark on implementing it," Mr Asiimwe said.

According to the United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids data, the HIV infections stand at 53,000 as of 2020.