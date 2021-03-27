Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Acts On Errant Dccs

Senior Reporter

Zanu PF has warned some District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members who are deviating from the party's constitution by de-campaigning sitting legislators and councillors.

The warning comes after some DCC members were reportedly using their positions to punish political opponents by suspending or expelling them, which is against the party's constitution.

The party has since issued a circular warning DCC members against deviating from the party constitution.

The circular was signed by Zanu PF National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu, Secretary for Commissariat Cde Victor Matemadanda, Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke, Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, Secretary for Women's League Cde Mable Chinomona and acting Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau.

In an interview after issuing a general circular to all provincial and DCC chairpersons cautioning them against unconstitutional and unprocedural actions and decisions, Cde Matemadanda said the circular was meant to clip the wings of some DCCs who were jumping the gun.

"DCCs have no power of co-option and as such, any co-options that were made under the direction or supervision of the DCCs remain unauthorised and invalid," he said.

"DCCs have no power to organise and cause elections of district executive councils.

"Any elections conducted at the instigation and supervision of the DCCs are null and void."

Cde Matemadanda said DCCs were basically a coordinating board that was critical for party operations, and not an executive board with powers to fire or suspend members.

"The branch, the district, the province and the Central Committee have got a disciplinary board that settles disciplinary matters, but that is not found in the DCCs," he said.

"What it means is that there is no action that can be taken by a DCC structure as a disciplinary action because they do not have that function."

Violations of instructions issued under the circular will not be tolerated and may attract disciplinary action, said Cde Matemadanda.

Some of the concerns raised in the circular are the removal of district executives through a process of votes of no confidence engineered by the DCCs.

Further, all purported campaigns for positions held by a sitting MPs or councillors or shadow MPs are not permitted, reads the circular.

Said Cde Matemadanda: "We are concentrating on mobilising for the five million voters, but unfortunately the DCCs that are supposed to spearhead this campaign are already busy de-campaigning party sitting councillors and MPs.

"Every MP and councillor is in office on a Zanu PF ticket and once you begin to de-campaign that person you are de-campaigning the party, and that is bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

"So that is what we thought should be corrected."