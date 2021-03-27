Nigeria: Why Nasarawa Partnered Private Firm On Housing Estate - Sule

In this interview with select journalists, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule shed light on some grey areas in his administration. DANJUMA JOSEPH was there for LEADERSHIP. Excerpt

You are one of the few governors that embraced the National Livestock Transformation Programme. Why did you choose to do that quite early in your administration?

Let me correct that impression. What people didn't understand is that the livestock programme was there before our administration came in May, 2019. Before we came in, 24 states had already indicated interest and Nasarawa was one of them. What I did was to align with everything of the administration of Tanko Almakura. Everything Almakura started, I didn't abandon. I tried to build on them. The NLTP was one of it. When I came and saw the reality of our treasury, I saw the reality of our security, I felt very strongly that this would help Nasarawa State greatly. There are other states that didn't have to wait for NLTP. For instance, Kaduna and Zamfara, because they have the resources. They have gone beyond waiting for NLTP, they went ahead and started. And what they started in reality is the same with what NLTP is doing. They say okay we are going to develop a site and this site we are going to have abattoir, on the side we will have schools for the people, we will have police stations for the security of the people, we have different kinds of grass and we will have water in the site. Everything that they will have and everything cost money and that is what NLTP is about to do anyway. So, since we didn't have the money and we still don't, instead of waiting until we have the money then I became more interested and more aggressive for NLTP. When those who are inspecting the site to recommend came, we impressed them more than any other because we were prepared for it. We became very, very committed to it and we are more prepared, that is why they selected Nasarawa to be the pilot state.

Your administration recently entered an agreement with a private entity. And this is coming after 30 years. What are the benefits of the agreement to the citizens of the state and Nigeria? Secondly you mentioned in the budget that your government would construct the state secretariat complex and the dualization of Shendam road. What have you done so far?

About the peninsula estate you have mentioned; we came actually and inherited a site with a lot of controversies and it didn't start with the first executive governor of the state that is Abdullahi Adamu. It started far before he became the governor; in fact, it started from Plateau State. Some of the areas were being allocated to multiple owners, then there were areas that some of them were not compensated; So, many different problems. But you see during the era of Almakura, he started by constructing road networks there, so that it would operate more like another side of services; so, that large pieces of land were going to be partitioned and allocated to individual owners for them to pay. It is similar with what we inherited with the Orange Market. When we came the Orange Market was about to be partitioned, we completed it. And in line with the policy of the government at that time we allocated them. After the allocation that we did, it wasn't a very good experience.

Two years after the allocation a lot of the people were looking for other people to sell the allocation to. I think only about three or four people out of over a hundred plots of land that were actually constructed. So, in reality the state government is still burdened with the fact that they are the one that continue pay for the maintenance of the place that had already been allocated, but a lot of the people have not yet come to pay for the fees to collect the allocation papers. Those are the situations we found and we say we won't do the same. That is the driving force by us saying that let us look for a housing developer who will come in and build all the houses and sell to people. By building the houses we will now begin to generate revenue for the state government.

Furthermore, originally if we had done side and services at the peninsula, we would have been generating roughly about N2 billion. But with this particular arrangement we have, by the time they finish building the houses and all the houses completed and sold at the rate they are given, we will be generating about N9 billion. So, it is either we collect N2billion now and put in our account or wait a little bit further and generate N9 billion and we say we will wait a little bit for the houses to be completed and sold.

On the road network you have mentioned and the secretariat; The secretariat is actually a dream for us. This administration has a dream, just like we have a dream to complete the banquet hall, we have a dream to have a secreteriat.

Right now, our ministries and other MDA's are distributed all over the places. If you ask where is the ministry of Local Government; you hear it is there, where is the ministry of works? you hear it is there, so, we are all over the places, all over the town.

As a government let us have a secretariat complex and say this the site, once you go all the ministry will be there, even the office of the SSG and even the correspondent chapel you ask where is their office, you will see it is there, that is the whole idea of having it.

Like you said the money was mentioned, you know the way press report their matter and say that is N14billion. Nobody say am going to take 14billion right now and spend. So, what we did in the budget was that we provided N1billion, so that we could start. We may not be the one to finish it, just like the banquet hall, it may be another administration that would finish it.

The dualization of the road, that one is something that Nasarawa State deserves. Because every state you go to the road leading to Government House is a dualized one, so Nasarawa State cannot be left behind. One of the things delaying it is because Shendam road is a federal highway.

Before you begin to touch federal highway, you must begin to talk to the federal ministry of works. We wrote to them, they said they needed to see the design. We sent the design, they said they needed to see the working drawings; we sent the working designs. We asked them from the beginning since it is a federal highway if we finish will they be able to pay us back? They said no, we will not pay you and we said no problem. They said what else do we need, we said we need approval. We are waiting for the approval.

Recently you raised the alarm that Boko Haram was relocating to the state. Very recently you raised it again at the expanded security meeting. Which steps is your government taking to checkmate the activity of this group?

I have tried as much as possible to expatiate and to explain what we meant in that area so that people don't get panicky that Boko Haram has moved from Borno to Nasarawa State because that is not what happened. What happened was that around 2016 a group, Darusalam, was actually sent parking from Niger State and they didn't find any other place to come and settle but Nasarawa State. So, they came to Otu in Toto Local Government. It is a very virgin area. It is a village where Basa used to be and since Basa is no longer there, they settled there. That is what happened.

Then they now started to sympathize with Boko Haram and they entered some kind of agreement and they started paying allegiance to Boko Haram, that is what happened. How did we hear this news? We heard it directly from the captured women and children when they were dislodged. They were the people that told us the entire story, when it started and their allegiance to Boko Haram and the rest of them. Like I said luckily Mr. President came in strongly and supported the state and we had a joint operation of the police and the military that was able to dislodge the people. But unfortunately, some of them the same Darusalam that started paying allegiance to Boko Haram started gathering in some other locations. Again, the police and the military that we spoke with came in and they were able to dislodge them.

Are they completely out of Nasarawa State now?

I will not say yes yet because from time to time you hear they no longer gather in large number like they used to because they were over 3000 in Utu. Now do we even have up to 100 of them in one location? Most likely no. Are they still in Nasarawa State? Here and there, may be. But the majority of their leaders that were tracked had left Nasarawa State completely and returned to other states in the country.