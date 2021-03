Nigeria: Borno Assembly Debunks Impeachment Plot Against Zulum

Borno State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, putting to rest, an alleged online publication which claimed rift between the assembly and the governor.

Speaker of the Assembly, AbdulKarim Lawan, announced the resolution at a special meeting held at the assembly complex in Maiduguri yesterday, during which members of the assembly, took turns to speak highly of Governor Zulum's outstanding performance with series of government projects sited in their constituencies.

The Speaker said the lawmakers were surprised when they saw an online medium reporting the House had contemplated impeaching Zulum that is today considered a role model of leadership all over Nigeria.

"The House has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership style of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum. Ordinarily, the House would not have responded to that malicious report but we felt we should speak in order to avoid innocent members of the general pubic being misled into believing the totally false story especially, considering the fragile security of our state and also the giant strides recorded by Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum's administration in all sectors of the economy.

"Fact is that we have very cordial and harmonious working relationship between all arms of the Borno State government. There was never any problem let alone the so-called attempted motive to remove our hardworking governor who built and accelerated people's confidence in governance.

"The House totally dismisses that news publication, we commend the mainstream media and reputable online media organizations for ignoring that mischief and we strongly call on relevant security agencies to bring to book, the perpetrators of that malicious news report," he said.

Also speaking, member representing Mobbar State Constituency, Hon. Usman Bello Moruma, said the state governor has been carrying members of the House along in all his development projects across the state.