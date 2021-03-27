Nigeria: Reps Approve Establishment of New Orthopedic Hospitals in 3 States

27 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebiyi Adedapo

The House of Representatives has approved for the establishment of Orthopedic hospitals in Benin, Edo State, Jos, Plateau State and Jalingo in Taraba State.

The establish Bills were read for the third time, and approved by the House, as presented by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase(APC-Plateau), on Thursday.

They are: "A Bill for an Act to Amend the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act, Cap. O10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to provide for Establishment of Orthopedic Hospital, Jos, Plateau State; and for Related Matters (HB. 886).

"A Bill for an Act to amend the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act, to Provide for the Establishment of the Orthopedic Hospital, Benin, Edo State and Jalingo, Taraba State, and for related matters".

The sponsor of the Bills, Ahmed Idris Wase, in his lead debate, argued that "currently, Mr. Speaker, Hon. Colleagues, Nigeria with a ovulation of over200 million persons, has only three Orthopedic hospitals as provided for by the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act.

"This, Mr speaker, Hon colleagues, you will agree with me, is grossly inadequate. The goal of every government, is to ensure that its citizens enjoy optimal health of mind and body. This, however, cannot be actualized with the current number of Orthopedic hospitals in Nigeria".

He noted that for the establishment of the medical centres in those states, he said "in order to ease the burden on the three extant Orthopedic Hospitals and to cater to the needs of the South-South zone and Northeast Zone which do not have a single Orthopedic Centre.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.