Nigeria: Reps Approve Establishment of New Orthopedic Hospitals in 3 States

The House of Representatives has approved for the establishment of Orthopedic hospitals in Benin, Edo State, Jos, Plateau State and Jalingo in Taraba State.

The establish Bills were read for the third time, and approved by the House, as presented by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase(APC-Plateau), on Thursday.

They are: "A Bill for an Act to Amend the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act, Cap. O10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to provide for Establishment of Orthopedic Hospital, Jos, Plateau State; and for Related Matters (HB. 886).

"A Bill for an Act to amend the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act, to Provide for the Establishment of the Orthopedic Hospital, Benin, Edo State and Jalingo, Taraba State, and for related matters".

The sponsor of the Bills, Ahmed Idris Wase, in his lead debate, argued that "currently, Mr. Speaker, Hon. Colleagues, Nigeria with a ovulation of over200 million persons, has only three Orthopedic hospitals as provided for by the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act.

"This, Mr speaker, Hon colleagues, you will agree with me, is grossly inadequate. The goal of every government, is to ensure that its citizens enjoy optimal health of mind and body. This, however, cannot be actualized with the current number of Orthopedic hospitals in Nigeria".

He noted that for the establishment of the medical centres in those states, he said "in order to ease the burden on the three extant Orthopedic Hospitals and to cater to the needs of the South-South zone and Northeast Zone which do not have a single Orthopedic Centre.