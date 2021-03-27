Nigeria's Mineral Deposits and Illegal Mining

Recently, the Senate raised the alarm that Nigeria has been losing billions of dollars to foreign instigated illegal mining. This outburst by the senate does not indicate that the criminal act is a recent development. Nigerians, including the senators themselves, know that illegal mining has been going on for a long time with government at all levels turning a blind eye.

It is matter of fact that Nigeria's artisanal and small-scale mining sector has development potential. Presently, it employs hundreds of thousands who receive pittance in return for the primitive methods adopted by the sponsors of the mining operation which exposes them to life-threatening situations. We recall the lead poisoning in parts of the North West that claimed several lives.

Regardless, these artisanal mining activities create opportunities for local infrastructural development which prospects are, unfortunately, undermined by unpatriotic elements who profiteer from the sector at the expense of vulnerable populations.

The harm this trade is causing in the country became so worrisome, lately, with the heightened level of insecurity. Even the security agencies confirm that there is a link between banditry and illegal mining. President Muhammadu Buhari seem to agree, strongly, with this position, enough to propel him to issue a directive banning illegal mining altogether and deployed soldiers to enforce the ban. Before this directive, speculation was rife that collaboration between politically connected Nigerians and some foreign corporations engaged in this nefarious activity drives rural banditry and violent local conflicts in some parts of Nigeria such as North West, North Central and to some extent South West regions. We insist that these politically connected individuals should be named and shamed.

Curiously, it is estimated that 80 per cent of mining in the North West region is carried out illegally and on an artisanal basis by local populations. The mining of large untapped mineral deposits in the area, especially gold, which has strategic importance and economic value, is at the root of most community violence.

However, it is the view of this newspaper that the term illegal mining is absurd because the operation takes place in the open with governments and their agencies in the areas concerned fully aware. It is for this reason that we are compelled to argue that there is ample evidence of the level of political connectedness and state protection the sponsors of the illegal act enjoy. Similarly, in our opinion, the involvement of foreign corporations in this absurdity is another sign of poor governance, failure of regulatory oversight and gross inadequacies in the enforcement of regulatory compliance by respective governmental agencies.

It is our considered opinion that illegal mining, if actually it is illegal, highlights fundamental social, institutional and structural problems in Nigeria's governance system. Experts claim that it reveals the prevailing socio-economic problems in parts of the country, especially the inadequate responses to poverty and poor service delivery by the states. They also note that with the high level of unemployment, particularly among the youth population and the attendant limited income-generating opportunities, illegal mining becomes attractive to these young people who are exploited by the sponsors and recruited as labour force on terms and conditions that are akin to modern day slavery.

Furthermore, legal experts are of the opinion that this unwholesome situation also brings to the fore contradictions in Nigeria's legal and regulatory frameworks. These laws place ownership of all mineral resources including oil and gas in the federal government rather than the state governments who are custodians of all land.

They cite Section 1(1) of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 which gives the federal government ownership and absolute control over all mineral resources in the country, including the mining process. This may explain, they allege, why in some cases, state governments refuse to secure and regulate mineral resources because they consider them federal property.

Of recent, calls for the amendment of the Mining Act has become very strident indeed. Those insisting on this amendment to place ownership and control of mineral resources on state governments rather than the federal government see it as a way of addressing the challenge. The involvement of foreign nationals and corporations in this obvious crime against the state is an undesirable complication brought about by some selfish Nigerians who are willing and ready to betray their fatherland for pecuniary reasons. We urge the government to take appropriate diplomatic measures to stop the trend.

In the meantime, we commend the upper chamber of the National Assembly for taking legislative steps to bring all mining operations under the firm control of the government by facilitating the enactment of a law to regulate the practice.

Already, it has approved the establishment of an agency for the development of solid minerals in the country. The agency to be known as the Nigerian Mineral Development Corporation is to catalyse investments in the mining sector as well as promote and support mining sector growth and other related matters. Will it stop illegal mining? Time will tell.