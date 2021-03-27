Nigeria: Prioritising Increased Budget Lines for Family Planning in Nigeria

Despite the calls for countries to prioritise funding of critical primary healthcare issues as the pandemic rages, some budget lines for health in Nigeria, including family planning continues to decline.

It is worrisome that the national family planning budget dropped from N1.2 billion in 2020 to N1.06 billion in 2021. The reduction in the family planning budget is coming amid growing demands for concerted efforts and increased investment in family planning to achieve the country's Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR).

Healthcare funding in the country has so far been insufficient to meet the health needs of Nigerians, as the budgetary allocation for the sector, has hardly exceeded seven percent of the nation's total annual budget.

In 2021, the total allocation to the health ministry plus statutory transfers is less than five percent of the nation's annual budget. This is contrary to the Abuja Declaration which called for the allocation of a minimum of 15 percent of the national budget to health. The budget system a government adopts in funding the healthcare determines health services deliverables to the citizens. Moreover, it also determines how and whether the country will be able to achieve universal health coverage and improve the socio-economic development of the populace. Evidence shows that there is an uneven allocation of funding and facilities at the three tiers of the healthcare system in Nigeria, primary, secondary and tertiary.

On December 31, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2021 budget into law which was themed a budget of economic recovery and resilience. Many analysts believe that the theme of the budget is apt in view of the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy.

Sadly, in Nigeria, the national family planning budget is on the decline at a time there is a dire need for increased funding to boost essential healthcare services especially at the PHC level.

At the 2012 London Summit on Family Planning, Nigeria committed to increasing its Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) by two percent every year to achieve 36 percent by 2018 in order to avert 31,000 maternal deaths and 1.5 million child deaths and save more than 700,000 mothers from injuries or permanent illness due to childbirth. However, the total CPR for any method is 17 percent among women of reproductive age, with 23.6 percent unmet need for family planning, according to the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

Indeed, the 2012 commitment and the national family planning blueprint target have not translated to noticeable results at the national level. At the sub-national level, where there have been appreciable improvements, NDHS 2018 has shown the progress could be linked to the political will demonstrated by its leadership in providing a policy framework that supports task-shifting and task-sharing. Task-shifting and task-sharing is where community health extension workers (CHEWs) are engaged in the provision of injectable contraceptives in the communities.

Nigeria introduced CHWs in 2010 as a component of the national community health policy and the family planning policy in the country.

Community-Based Provision (CBP) of Family Planning Services by Community Health Workers (CHWs) has proven to be one of the essential strategies to boosting the accessibility and uptake of family planning services.

These include not only counselling, but also the provision of contraceptive methods such as contraceptive pills, injectables, cycle beads, and condoms.

The revised National Family Planning Blueprint (2020-2024) plans to achieve a Modern Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (mCPR) of 27 percent by the year 2024. This represents a projected three percent annual growth from the present national mCPR of 17 percent.

For the revised blueprint to translate to tangible results, government at all levels must commit to sustainable funding for healthcare delivery, especially, family planning commodities procurement. This must reflect in yearly budgets. Also, beyond budgeting, efforts must be made to ensure that budgetary allocations for family planning are released on time. Between 2018 and 2021, only N2.7 billion was allocated for counterpart funding for family planning commodities, of which only about 55 percent has been released.

Also, every state government should embrace the task-shifting and task-sharing policy, and establish a community-based distribution of injectable contraceptives and other family planning commodities using community health extension workers. Under this programme, these critical cadres of health workers will be able to reach underserved populations with family planning services. There should be sustained budgetary allocations of operational costs for the community health workers to provide these services.

No doubt, family planning is a cost-effective tool for development. The cost of providing care for unplanned pregnancies outweighs the cost of modern contraception. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports, for every additional dollar spent on providing family planning services, USD 2.2 dollars is reduced from the cost of pregnancy-related care in developing countries.