Nigeria: States Gear Up to Combat Imminent Flooding

To avert the effects of flooding and amidst high alert on the prospect of severe flood in the country caused by extreme weather patterns and long-term global climate change, states government in the country have rekindled their efforts at averting the menace.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency had earlier advised the three tiers of government and citizens across the country to prepare against impending devastating floods in 2021.

The director-general, NIHSA, Clement Nze, noted that Nigeria was at the receiving end of disastrous floods among the nine countries of the River Niger Basin.

He said, "There is still time for states/LGAs (Local Government Areas) and individuals to take necessary steps to avert or minimise the disastrous effects of flood in the year 2021.

"As the country gradually steps into the 2021/2022 Hydrological Year in the River Niger Basin which covers nine countries of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Chad, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea, Mall, Niger and Nigeria, it means that Nigeria is gradually inching towards the peak rainy season with its attendant flood incidents.

"Nigeria's geographical location downstream of all the countries in this basin places it at the receiving end of disastrous floods and pollution from all the countries upstream."

Nze said persistent flooding and flood disasters had become an annual event in Nigeria since 2012 when the country experienced its worst flood disaster in recent history.

In 2020, hundreds of lives were lost, thousands of citizens rendered homeless with farm and property losses running into billions of naira because of the devastating effects of flooding.

In Ebonyi, the executive secretary, Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Pastor Ken Eze, has warned residents of flood-prone areas in the state of impending flooding as the rains commence across the 13 LGAs of the state.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Pastor Ken disclosed that the forecast by the National Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET), predicts heavy rainfall in the state which may cause serious flooding should the necessary action not taken to avert the impending danger.

He urged the people especially residents of Afikpo North, Ohaozara, Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Ikwo and other flood-prone areas to stop building houses along waterways and dumping refuse on drainages as it would cause flooding.

Eze said that having observed the first rain in the state and the havoc caused, the agency had started creating awareness in the affected areas and would in conjunction with the relevant authorities like the ministry of environment, the council chairmen and Development Centre coordinators to embark on clearing of the waterways and the drainages.

"SEMA and NEMA will have a joint sensitisation visit to enlighten stakeholders of the local governments, farmers, traders, market women, among other individuals on flood prevention".

"We have and will continue to make announcements and place jingles on radio to caution the public on the probable flood."

Though he did not disclose the budgetary provision for the agency, he noted government is committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties of those living in flood-prone areas.

He also advised those who are already envisaging the fear of flood disaster to either vacate their homes ahead of the impending flood in the area or do the needful to avoid any loss of life.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State government has commenced clearing of blocked drainages in Ilorin, the state capital to ensure free flow of water as the rainy season sets in.

LEADERSHIP Weekend noted that drainages in Gambari, Okelele, Alagbado and Murtala Mohammed Way; all in Ilorin had been cleared to forestall flooding in the metropolis.

The permanent secretary, ministry of environment, Pastor Abraham Ojo, said drainage clearing is a continuous exercise, adding that the ministry will not leave any stone unturned in preventing incidences of flooding in every part of the state.

He added the state government has also constructed drainages on roads in flood-prone areas such as Kulende- Royal Valley Estate- Akerebiata communities.

He said officials of the ministry were also sensitising residents on the need for them not to dump refuse on drainages and waterways to ensure free flow of water.

Worried by the havoc that flood usually wreaked on the people of the state during the rainy season, the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has urged the management of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission ( HYPADEC) to find a lasting solution to the menace.

Also, the North Central Zonal coordinator, NEMA, Mr. Eugine Nyelong, has said following NIMET predictions for the year, NEMA has commenced sensitization of the people in Jos on the need to clear their drainage systems to prevent flooding as the raining season is around the corner.

According to him, sensitization is ongoing as they have engaged local volunteers in terms of rapid response mechanism which was domesticated in the local languages for effective communication.

He also said the agency has sponsored Radio and Television jingles to create awareness and the need for the locals not to blocked waterways and other activities that will cause flooding in the state.

Speaking in the same vein Mr. Gabriel Nshem, the Acting General Manager Plateau Environmental Protecting Sanitation Agency said every year the state government releases money to the agency to move around and clear drainages along major streets in Jos, Bukuru metropolis.

In Akwa Ibom despite spending over N3billion on erosion control projects in different parts of the state, the state government is undertaking regular desilting of drains and opening up new drainages to prevent flooding - hence loss of lives and properties - ahead of this year's rainy season.

Communities on the bank of Orashi River and its tributaries covering Abua/Odual, Ahoada-East, Ahoada-West, Akuku-Toru, Asari- Toru, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Degema local government areas of Rivers State, face flooding annually to water rise in River Niger.

However, the Rivers State government seems not to be prepared for the flood that may follow the rainy season.

LEADERSHIP Weekend observed that while there is no budgetary allocation in the 2021 budget to tackle flooding, the state government is yet to commence the desilting of creeks and rivulets in most riverine communities in preparation for the flood.

Speaking to newsmen, the sole administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, appealed to residents of the state, not to dispose their wastes into drainages and other water channels to avoid blocking the water channels, which are major causes of flooding in the state.

The rains have started to drop in lmo State with its attendant unpredictability even as NIMET has predicted normal to above normal rainy season.

Consequently, the state government has taken proactive measures to prevent floods in the state.

The commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba while speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend said the state government had embarked on the desilting of debris in the gutters and evacuate the same, to prevent re-occurrence.

The commissioner stressed they don't want to take chances, to this end, a monitoring team has been set up to take charge of the supervision of the environment.

According to him, this is aimed at preventing the populace from blocking the gutters and waterways.

He explained that roads constructed earlier without proper drainage systems will be rehabilitated to create waterways and prevent floods.

In Niger State, the director general, Niger state Emergency Management Agency, (NSEMA) Ahmed Inga, said they had started early warning sensitization to educate the people.

Similarly, the Niger State government has desilted drainages and made arrangements for those on the flood plains to relocate to highland.

Also, the state government has made it clear that buildings on waterways will be demolished.

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has commenced sensitization on what should be done to prevent possible floods, while the government remains proactive to tackle the flood situations in the state.

According to the public relations officer of the agency, Ayuka Shemang, "We have sensitized the citizens particularly areas situated around the river banks and areas that are prone to flooding.

"We have been carrying out sensitization and in our sensitization anywhere we sense that there could be flood-related issues, we report to relevant authorities to take action."

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has urged residents to prepare for the rains, and avoid environmental actions that could lead to flooding in the territory.

The agency also appealed to the residents to desist from acts such as indiscriminate waste disposal into water channels and rivers, building on waterways and riverbanks as well as diverting water channels, to prevent flood disaster.

The FEMA director-general, Alhaji Abass ldriss, noted that preparedness and sensitisation remain the key toward reducing disaster to the barest minimum in the FCT.