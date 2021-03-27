Nigeria: How We Spent N100bn in 5 Years - Aviation Minister

27 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika has said that the federal government expended about N100 billion in developing the aviation sector between 2015 till date.

The minister stated this in Abuja at the 8th edition of the Aviation workers' week and award night organised by the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC) and the federal ministry of aviation, with the theme: 'The challenges of COVID-19 pandemic to the Nigerian Aviation industry:the part to recovery.'

Represented by the minister of state for Science and Technology, Abdullahi Mohammed, Sirika said the funds were spent on infrastructure, equipment among other things.

He further said staff welfare, trainings, facilities upgrade, remodeling of the airports were some of the other places the funds were expended on within the time under review.

Also speaking, the chairman of the JCNC, Hector Nnadi called for the setting-up of the National Council on Civil Aviation.

According to him, "the unions wish to passionately reiterate the compelling need for the setting-up of the National Council on Civil Aviation.

"This has been the platform for most ministries to examine, explore, initiate, proffer and compare notes on key policy decisions or issues."

Also speaking on the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, the chairman of JCNC said: "the rampaging pandemic generally termed COVID-19 has become not only reference point but also a major turning point in the annals of human history. The quantum of havoc wrecked by this phenomenal viral explosion in the world over cannot be over-emphasised. This challenge has, therefore, been the major and most important topic of discussion among experts, professionals, the academia and even the ordinary artisan on the streets.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.